15-Year-Old Detained, Second Suspect Sought in Seattle Shootout

A 15-year-old has been detained and a second suspect is being sought in connection with a shootout at a Seattle food festival on Sunday.

Breitbart News noted that three people were killed in the shootout, which occurred at Bite of Seattle food festival around 6:00 p.m. At that time, the New York Times pointed out that one of the shooting suspects was in custody and that Seattle Police Department assistant chief Tyrone Davis described the suspect as a “young person.”

On Monday morning, CNN reported the detained individual’s age as 15 and noted that the search continues for another suspect. WHIOTV observed that police are asking the public’s help “in finding the second person.”

An 18-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were killed in the shootout, as was a 56-year-old woman.

Four people were wounded in addition to the deceased, and one of the wounded was a two-year-old boy, who is in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.