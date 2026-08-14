Middle School Students Tackle, Subdue Knife-Wielding Attacker

Seventh-grade students at Virginia’s Jonesville Middle School tackled a fellow student who allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife on Thursday.

WJHL reported that the alleged attack occurred Thursday morning and involved a “cutlery knife.” The student who allegedly carried out the attack said he got “the knife from the school’s kitchen,” the sheriff said.

The alleged attacker was subdued by a group of fellow students. ABC News quoted Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons saying, “Several students came in and tackled the kid, got him down and controlled him.”

Sheriff Parsons noted, “The student’s been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and assault, and he’s been taken into juvenile detention. Of course. And there’ll be a court appearance at a later date.”

The teacher’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No details on what led up to the attack were released.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.