18-Year-Old Released After Allegedly Shooting Two Teenagers on October 2

Eighteen-year-old Adam Abdihakeem Adam posted bond and was released from jail just over a week after allegedly shooting two teenagers during Eden Prairie High School homecoming night.

Breitbart News reported the October 2 shooting, noting that two people were wounded when alleged Somali gang-related gunfire broke out at Eden Prairie High School in the Minneapolis suburb around 9 p.m.

The New York Post noted that the two wounded individuals were “Somali nationals aged 17 and 18,” both of whom “were known to cops.”

Regarding Adam Abdihakeem Adam, the Post pointed out, “Jail records list a $100,000 bail or bond option without conditions and show Adam was released at 7:04 p.m. Oct. 10.”

FOX 9 observed that Adam Abdihakeem Adam is scheduled to appear in court today on charges of “assault and riot, both with a dangerous weapon.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com