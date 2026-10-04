Report: 2 Wounded After Somali Gang Opens Fire near Minneapolis Homecoming Game

Two people were wounded when alleged Somali gang-related gunfire broke out at Eden Prairie High School in a Minneapolis suburb Friday night around 9 p.m.

Reports say the two injured are Somali males ages 17 and 18, and their injuries were not life-threatening. One was reportedly released from the hospital on Saturday, and the other remains under care.

The Eden Prairie Police Department posted about the incident:

Before the shooting, a large altercation occurred on the west side of Aerie Stadium. Eden Prairie Police officers broke up the altercation and removed several individuals from the stadium grounds. Shortly afterward, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the high school parking lot. Based on the investigation so far, police believe the shooting was gang-related.

KARE 11 noted that Kellie Stecher, a candidate for Eden Prairie School Board, commented on the incident, saying, “I definitely want us to learn and grow from this, but at the same time really appreciate and value the first responders and the people who were involved.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever-action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.