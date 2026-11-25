A college soccer player who moved from the UK to play at Mississippi’s Copiah-Lincoln Community College was shot and killed after a fight erupted at a Jackson taco shop around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The New York Post reported that the name of the restaurant is Green Ghost Tacos.

Darkhorse Press Now noted that the deceased player, 18-year-old Krissh Mahatma, was from Hayes, England.

WLBT pointed out that 22-year-0ld Dany Luna was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death. U.S. Marshals helped in apprehending Luna, who is now charged with murder.

WAPT observed that Mahatma was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle after the shooting, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.