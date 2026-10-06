California real estate agent Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, was arrested by federal agents on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and charged with working for China as a spy.

Zhang was more specifically accused of conducting surveillance on the son of Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te, Ting-Yu Lai, an engineer who lives in Seattle.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Zhang and an accomplice “conducted a surveillance operation at the direction of individuals from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to photograph and gather information” about their target.

Zhang and the other individual, who was not named in the complaint but reportedly works in the “construction field in the Los Angeles area,” allegedly traveled to Seattle in September 2025 to conduct their surveillance operation. They were in turn allegedly captured by a home security camera near Lai’s residence while sitting in a car and trying to film Lai and his family.

The FBI uncovered documents in cloud storage, including text messages, that indicated Zhang was “in contact with at least two people whom she appeared to acknowledge worked for the PRC government.” She allegedly sent these Chinese regime contacts photos, videos, and the license plate numbers of automobiles driven by Lai and his family.

The criminal complaint did not refer to Zhang’s target by name, but the FBI’s Rapid Response account on social media identified him on Sunday and some of the alleged messages Zhang sent to PRC officials made it clear who she was spying upon.

“You don’t get to conduct foreign intelligence operations on American soil and simply hop on a plane home,” FBI Rapid Response said. Zhang was taken into custody at the L.A. airport on Sunday as she was attempting to board a flight to Shanghai.

The FBI affidavit said that Zhang graduated from the University of International Relations (UIR) in Beijing in 2014 and appears to have remained in contact with Chinese officials she met during her time at the school. One of the communist officials allegedly sent Zhang a text message that included a photo of the two attending a UIR ten-year class reunion together.

In another exchange from 2022, Zhang allegedly complained that “stupid Covid” had prevented her from visiting China for several years and she asked her correspondent to confirm which government ministry he worked for. The Chinese characters employed to ask this question suggest she knew he was working for Chinese intelligence and the FBI noted that UIR is “closely affiliated” with China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Sometime after that exchange, Zhang appears to have come to the attention of “senior” Chinese officials and, in June 2025, one of them expressed a desire for information about a “U.S. house.” Zhang was in China at the time and she allegedly arranged for a private meeting with the senior official before returning to the United States.

Zhang was evidently a bit nervous about doing what the Chinese officials wanted her to do upon returning to America, and they allegedly offered her “assurances” if she would play along. She appears to have been tasked with spying on the Taiwanese president’s son in August 2025. She allegedly made a point of sending a photo of her boarding pass for the flight to Seattle on September 1 to her contacts in China, to prove she was making the trip, and she is accused of remaining in contact with her Chinese handler in real-time while she conducted surveillance on Lai.

Ting-Yu Lai is an ultrasound engineer at Phillips and is not a particularly secretive or elusive person. The FBI postulated that Chinese intelligence wanted surveillance footage of him to use as “leverage” against his father in the event of a conflict between China and Taiwan. Zhang’s Chinese contact seemed very excited when she sent him a video of Lai’s house.

The FBI noted that all of Zhang’s actions – “booking travel reservations at the last minute, flying to several airports, and only using a rental car for several hours and returning it shortly thereafter” – are consistent with “tradecraft methods used by foreign intelligence officers,” and so is making surreptitious recordings of a targeted individual from that rental car.

Zhang made her first court appearance on Monday, wearing handcuffs, shackles, and the same clothes she was arrested in.

Zhang’s husband and partner at the real estate firm, Edric Ding, was present at the court hearing but avoided questions from the media. Zhang did not enter a plea and, while she was initially represented by a public defender, she is reportedly considering a private attorney.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli told the court the evidence overwhelmingly pointed to Zhang working as an agent of the Chinese government, and she has never registered as such.

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“She was taking direction from them, she was following their orders, and she was conducting espionage on U.S. soil against Taiwanese government officials’ relatives, and you just can’t do that here in the United States,” he said.

Essayli suggested Zhang has been on the radar screen of federal law enforcement since 2025 and plans to move against her were accelerated when she purchased a ticket to Shanghai.

“I don’t know that we know for sure what China’s ultimate goals were with that, but China does engage in a lot of this spying espionage. They also like to harass Chinese dissidents, people who are critical of the Chinese government,” he noted.

Essayli recalled other recent arrests of suspected Chinese espionage operatives and said, “If they’re not deterred to keep engaging in this, we’ll keep looking and we’ll keep charging, and we’ll keep putting them in prison.”

“Once again, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been caught surveilling and harassing innocent people in the United States in another gross violation of our country’s sovereignty,” said Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), chair of the House Select Committee on China.

“This operation appears intended to help the CCP target further action against family members of Taiwan’s President who reside on U.S. soil, a chilling reminder that the CCP’s destabilizing ambitions for the Taiwan Strait are a global threat,” he said.

“Taiwan condemns in the strongest terms such barbaric acts – which disregard human rights and national sovereignty and aim to suppress, threaten, or even harm individuals advocating for freedom and democracy or their families – as such behavior should not be tolerated in the civilized world,” said President Lai’s office.