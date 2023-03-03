Migrant Smugglers Drive Suburban Through Arizona Border Wall

A hole large enough to drive vehicles through a border wall in Arizona was cut by smugglers to quickly elude apprehension by Border Patrol. The efforts proved unsuccessful as a ground radar system triggered, leading to the arrests of three smugglers and the seizures of three vehicles. In all, 54 migrants were arrested in the failed attempt near Douglas on Wednesday.

According to a source within CBP, smugglers likely cut the breach using an acetylene torch. Pipe hinges were fashioned, indicating the smugglers may have intended to use the area for future endeavors. The source told Breitbart Texas a ground radar system detected movement at the time.

A Chevrolet Suburban and two pick-up trucks were located and stopped by responding agents. Each vehicle was severely overloaded to accommodate the more than 50 migrants. The source says the area east of Douglas is commonly used by migrant smugglers.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, foot guides in the area routinely storm the border wall and push more than a hundred migrants over using makeshift ladders. The area is not accustomed to the large groups who surrender willingly, according to the source. Border Patrol agents in the area usually encounter migrants trying to elude apprehension.

Migrants in this area are usually single adults and face quick returns, the source added. They routinely wear camouflage clothing to blend into the desert scrub brush. In February, Douglas Station agents apprehended a group of camo-wearing migrants allegedly being smuggled in an SUV. That incident took place at the Highway 191 immigration checkpoint. Agents found five migrants.

In February, more than 23,000 migrants were apprehended by the Border Patrol in the Tucson Sector. Douglas is one of nine stations that form the sector. February’s apprehension numbers rose slightly from January’s 20,200 encounters as reported exclusively by Breitbart Texas.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.