FNC’s Gowdy: Floyd Death ‘Is Murder’ – Can’t Survive with a Justice System People of Color Don’t Have Faith in

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News Contributor, former prosecutor, and former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) stated that there is “no reason” why the officer in the George Floyd killing hasn’t been charged with murder, stated that if he was a person of color, he would wonder how the Charleston church shooter could be arrested for murder without incident, while George Floyd was killed being arrested for suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill, and warned, “we’re not going to survive with a justice system that communities of color do not have confidence in.”

Gowdy said, “I can tell you, take the uniform off of that police officer, just have a man with his knee on another man’s neck, there’d already be an arrest. And I don’t need to wait on the feds. This is a violation of Minnesota state law. This is murder. It’s either murder one, two, or three, under Minnesota law. But it’s one of the three. … There’s really no reason that this officer has not already been charged with either murder one, two, or three.”

He later added, “You know, if I was a person of color, I’d be wondering how [the Charleston church shooter], who killed nine black people in a church in South Carolina, can be arrested without incident. But Mr. Floyd, under suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, can’t even live through the arrest.”

Gowdy further stated that “we’re not going to survive with a justice system that communities of color do not have confidence in. And it’s been that way for a long time.” He called for a national conversation that should include Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

