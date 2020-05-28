FNC’s Gowdy: Floyd Death ‘Is Murder’ – Can’t Survive with a Justice System People of Color Don’t Have Faith in

Ian Hanchett

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News Contributor, former prosecutor, and former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) stated that there is “no reason” why the officer in the George Floyd killing hasn’t been charged with murder, stated that if he was a person of color, he would wonder how the Charleston church shooter could be arrested for murder without incident, while George Floyd was killed being arrested for suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill, and warned, “we’re not going to survive with a justice system that communities of color do not have confidence in.”

Gowdy said, “I can tell you, take the uniform off of that police officer, just have a man with his knee on another man’s neck, there’d already be an arrest. And I don’t need to wait on the feds. This is a violation of Minnesota state law. This is murder. It’s either murder one, two, or three, under Minnesota law. But it’s one of the three. … There’s really no reason that this officer has not already been charged with either murder one, two, or three.”

He later added, “You know, if I was a person of color, I’d be wondering how [the Charleston church shooter], who killed nine black people in a church in South Carolina, can be arrested without incident. But Mr. Floyd, under suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, can’t even live through the arrest.”

Gowdy further stated that “we’re not going to survive with a justice system that communities of color do not have confidence in. And it’s been that way for a long time.” He called for a national conversation that should include Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

