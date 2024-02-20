Trump: Biden Was Always Semi-Declined, He’s ‘Not One of the Smarter People’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that President Joe Biden had always been “semi-declined.”

Anchor Laura Ingraham said, “Biden’s people say look, if you are going to complain about age, Trump’s age, Trump’s demeanor, Trump makes mistakes, forgets names. They are trying to equate Biden’s decline fairly obvious with you for, you know, being 77.”

Trump said, “He has declined and there is no question about it. But he was always sort of semi-declined if you go back 25 years.”

He continued, “He was not one of the smarter people. He has tried to be president many times, four times at least that they know of. All of the sudden when he is most diminished and this is when he hit and he did it. If you look at me, I feel and I really mean, this and I will tell you and I think you would tell me too because we have known each other a long time, if I felt diminished, okay, let’s use a nice term, if I felt diminished, declined in any way, I think I would know it. I think I would say I’m not running. Someone should talk to him. If he runs, he runs. He doesn’t seem to be, I heard you say he is very persistent.”

Trump added, “I think most people that run would be stubborn and persistent and not want to give up the ghost.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN