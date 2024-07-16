NBC’s Welker: People Don’t Like Biden Even Though Inflation, Border Crossings Lower than They Were Earlier in His Term

During NBC’s coverage of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker “illegal border crossings are down. Nonetheless, the perception is, the perception in our latest polling is that Donald Trump gets higher marks.” And “You have inflation that’s down. You have jobs that are up, and, yet, again, the perception issue’s the biggest issue for Biden.”

While discussing Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R) speech before the convention that night, Welker said, “There was some red meat for the base. She talked about issues from crime and immigration. These are issues where Donald Trump gets higher marks than Joe Biden. That’s part of why we’re going to hear those themes over and over again. But it’s notable, on crime, it’s actually at a 50-year low right now. Immigration, again, illegal border crossings are down. Nonetheless, the perception is, the perception in our latest polling is that Donald Trump gets higher marks. So, the challenge for Biden is to make up that gap.”

She added, “The economy is at the top of voters’ minds. Trump gets higher marks as it relates to the economy. You have inflation that’s down. You have jobs that are up, and, yet, again, the perception issue’s the biggest issue for Biden.”

