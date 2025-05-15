Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: Newsom Is Scaling Back Medicaid for Illegals Due to Feds Taking Away Our Money

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is proposing a scaling back of illegal immigrants in the state’s Medicaid system because “we are looking at a Governor that is trying to balance a state budget. We’re looking at a $12 billion deficit, and he used to have an ally in the federal government and now he has an adversary.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “So, the idea is freezing enrollment for undocumented immigrants in the state’s Medicaid system, that’s Medi-Cal, as soon as January, or if those illegal immigrants want to stay in, they’d have to pay $100 a month. That’s moving to the middle, that’s moving to the right, however you want to describe it. Do you support that?”

Kamlager-Dove responded, “Well, I think that everyone deserves access to health care. I also believe that, if they don’t get health care in the beginning, it will be far more expensive for the state when they end up in urgent care or a hospital in the end when they are sick without insurance. I also think we are looking at a Governor that is trying to balance a state budget. We’re looking at a $12 billion deficit, and he used to have an ally in the federal government and now he has an adversary. We have not gotten aid, federal aid. We are seeing federal funding cut. We are seeing workforce cut because of the money we’re not getting from the federal government. So, he’s making tough decisions.”

