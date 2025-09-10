Chip Roy on Qatar Strikes: ‘Don’t Harbor Terrorists’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) reacted to Israel’s strikes in Qatar by saying that “if you’re harboring Hamas, then you are inviting the reality that someone’s going to need to take them out. So, it’s a bad idea to harbor terrorists.”

Roy said, “Any day that Hamas is killed is a good day for Israel, and it’s a good day for America. The question here is, what was Israel doing? And the president is the one that’s in touch with Israel. And I trust the president to work with Israel to make sure that our national security interests are being represented and that Israel is doing a good job to make sure they’re balancing their need to take out Hamas with respect for our allies. But if you’re harboring terrorists, if you’re harboring Hamas, then you are inviting the reality that someone’s going to need to take them out. So, it’s a bad idea to harbor terrorists. And I’m glad that Hamas lost a few more of their terrorists today.”

Co-host Dagen McDowell then asked, “My reaction was, also, Congressman, like, Israel is going to go where the terrorists are. And are you seeing kind of the left, the liberals, the Democrats losing their minds over, again, Israel going after terrorists?”

Roy answered, “Yeah, look, they want to have every excuse they can, increasingly, to walk away from Israel. I don’t understand it, to be honest. Yes, there are some tough decisions and negotiations here. Again, I trust President Trump to walk the line here to make sure we’re standing alongside Israel and allowing Israel to defend itself against radical terrorists. But, yes, the radical left here is going to find every excuse they can to walk away from Israel. … [D]on’t harbor terrorists, that’s the simple rule here.”

