Rahm Emanuel: There Are Candidates, Specifically in NYC, ‘Who Don’t Like America’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Senior Political and Global Affairs Commentator, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, former Obama Chief of Staff, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that “there are candidates out there, specifically like in New York City, who don’t like America.” And “There are people in the Democratic Socialist Party who literally do not like America, think it is a bad country.”

In response to Democratic strategist James Carville mentioning a schism in the party, Emanuel said, “I just laid out my view about this whole program, which is you’ve got to flip red to blue, not blue to cobalt blue. And there is a difference, there are candidates out there, specifically like in New York City, who don’t like America. I happen to think being an American means you win the lottery ticket of life. There are challenges in America, that it’s not living up to its potential, as outlined here on the 250-year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, where America falls short, but you always struggle for that better. There are people in the Democratic Socialist Party who literally do not like America, think it is a bad country. They don’t have any identity.”

Emanuel continued, “And that is not the Democratic Party that I’m a part of. That is not the Democratic Party that struggles to make sure that other people get a chance to be in the winner’s circle.”

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