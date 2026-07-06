Jenny Racicot: Platner Raped Me — ‘He Violated Multiple Layers of Consent’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” 41-year-old Maine resident Jenny Racicot, who reportedly dated Maine Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, alleged he raped her in 2021.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: When people hear this from you, are you saying you should not vote for him because of what happened?

RACICOT: I’m not going to go as far as to say that. I’m just here to tell my story, to give a clear picture of who he is and the type of past that he has. And, I just think it’s fair to the democratic process to let people know who they’re voting for.

TAPPER: This is obviously been very difficult for you to talk about, for five years. And even when you’re telling the story, you don’t use the word. So let me just be — and I apologize — let me be as direct as I can. Did Graham Platner rape you?

RACICOT: By definition? Yes, Absolutely.

TAPPER: Because he had non-consensual sex with you.

RACICOT: Yeah.

TAPPER: Forced himself on you?

RACICOT: Mm-hhm [nodding].

RAPPER: Even after you had told him no. And fought him off.

RACICOT: Yeah. He violated multiple layers of consent that night by coming into my home, when I asked him not to. And by advancing on me when I told him not to. And — and furthermore, another incident that I had told him not to do.

TAPPER: And with protection.

RACICOT: Yeah. Yeah. So yeah, by the way that my nervous system reacted to this experience? Absolutely.