Dem Rep. Landsman: Birthright Citizenship Not an Issue People ‘Struggling With’, Doesn’t Impact Them Daily

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) reacted to the prospect of a legislative fix on birthright citizenship by saying that “This is not an issue that they’re struggling with. People have opinions about birthright, but it’s not something that impacts their lives every day.”

Guest host Erica Hill asked, “When we look at where things stand, there is also — that we heard from Speaker Johnson, say that he’s working on a legislative fix when it comes to the ruling from the Supreme Court over birthright citizenship. What do you see as a possible legislative fix that the speaker could come up with?”

Landsman answered, “Who knows? A couple of things: One is, why is he not focused on the American people? Like, the American people are struggling. And millions have already lost their healthcare and it’s become unaffordable for tens of millions of Americans. Why not try to get a legislative fix on healthcare, on utility costs, on food costs, on all kinds of issues that Americans are struggling with? This is not an issue that they’re struggling with. People have opinions about birthright, but it’s not something that impacts their lives every day. So, I don’t know why he’s not working on the things that matter most to most Americans.”

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