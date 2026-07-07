Fetterman: Sanders Should Stop Pushing ‘Communists’ Like Platner, Apologize

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) should “apologize for pushing this kind of predator,” in the wake of new allegations against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner and “Maybe he should consider [sitting] a few out and stop pushing these kind of Communists and now people like P-Hustle.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, [relevant exchange begins around 2:30] “But your party was willing — your party leaders, not you — was willing to look past all these other allegations against him, from the other woman, who said he grabbed her, to the tattoo, the Nazi tattoo, to all the other Reddit posts that had been dug up. So, they were willing to overlook all of that because he was their star.”

Fetterman responded, “Yeah. I refused to overlook that. But, honestly, I would really call [for] Bernie Sanders to apologize for pushing this kind of predator, more than anyone, he helped him [win]. And now apologize to the victims, especially the woman that she claimed that he raped her. So, I don’t know why you want to keep pushing these kinds of people. Maybe he should consider [sitting] a few out and stop pushing these kind of Communists and now people like P-Hustle. Now, he has been credibly accused of rape. And that’s fairly recent, too. That was only less than five years ago.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett