Maher: Moderate Dems Afraid of Extreme Left

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that moderates in the Democratic Party are afraid of the extreme left and also dismissed attempts by members of the Democratic Party to justify the far left as just a part of the Democratic Party being a big tent.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said, “Look, you have these moderates who are just afraid of the extreme left. They’re just afraid.”

Maher responded, “They are.”

Cuomo continued, “And when they start with this, well, we’re a big tent party –.”

Maher then cut in to say, “No.”

Cuomo added, “That is a lot of crap. Big tent party meant all races, color[s], creeds, we’re open-minded. But a tent is a finite object. It didn’t mean Nazi sympathizers, you’re welcome. Antisemites, you’re welcome. Abolish the police, close prisons, open borders, do away with the Constitution, that’s not the Democratic tent, it’s just not. But they are afraid, Bill, of the extremists, and they are placating them. And that is going to make the Tea Party of the Democratic Party, and that will make us a fringe party. We will defeat ourselves on this path.”

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