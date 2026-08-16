GOP Sen. Cassidy: Trump’s Comments Undermining Faith in Vaccines ‘Crazy, Stupid’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said President Donald Trump’s comments on childhood vaccines are “crazy, stupid.”

Cassidy said, “Let’s just take it from the perspective of the parent. Now instead of going to the doctor twice to get their child vaccinated, they have to go six times. Instead of the child getting two jabs, they get six jabs. Instead of mom or dad missing work twice, coming out of their pocket if you will, to take their child to the doctor, they have to miss work or take vacation or personal leave six times. This is inconvenient. It’s going to contribute to an increased loss of income. By the way, instead of the insurance company paying for two doctor’s visits, they’re paying for six, which is going to ultimately drive up premiums, going after affordability. And it will do nothing for things like autism. So, in fact, it will be counterproductive.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So President Trump also claimed that the combined MMR vaccine could be, quote, quite lethal. He referred to it as sort of like a nuclear weapon. He said he’s seen proof that the size of combined vaccines are comparable to what he called a bottle of soda, a large vat, or what seemingly looks like gallons being pumped into a child’s body. You’ve said someone needs to stand up to ‘crazy, stupid things’ being said that undermine faith and immunization. Is President Trump saying some of these crazy stupid things?”

Cassidy said, “Yeah, that’s a crazy, stupid thing.”

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