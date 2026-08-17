Raskin: Trump ‘Is the Real Scofflaw Vandal in Washington D.C.’

Monday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump “is the real scofflaw vandal” in Washington D.C..

Raskin said, “Look, if Donald Trump can take a bulldozer to the East Wing of the White House, the next president could take a bulldozer to the West Wing of the White House. They could just burn the whole thing down if it’s up to the president. Look how ridiculous that is. That is not the law. The law is, under our Constitution is that Congress controls all federal property.”

He continued, “So this is a fundamental fallacy of the entire second administration of Donald Trump, where he thinks that he controls all federal property. If he wants to turn a park into a PGA golf course for his friends, he can just do that. He can take the reflecting pool and turn it into the strait of warm ooze, and have have it become an algae farm. He’s desecrating federal buildings like the Kennedy Center where he just scrawled his name. He is the real scofflaw vandal in Washington, D.C. with his graffiti, by the way.”

He added, “All of this stuff needs to be vetted through Congress. I know the president is now obsessed with all of these architectural changes and renovations. He must follow the rule of law if he wants to go down that road.”

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