House Dem Caucus Chair: ‘Healthcare Wasn’t Great’ ‘Before Donald Trump’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said that voters know that “healthcare wasn’t great for them before Donald Trump came to office.” And “We need affordable healthcare for everyone. That’s what we’re talking about. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Aguilar said, “I think the American voter absolutely knows — well, they know two points: One is healthcare wasn’t great for them before Donald Trump came to office. And that’s on all of us to make a system that is better for them. And just because you have a card in your pocket doesn’t mean you have access to healthcare. So, that’s step one that they know, you have to lead with understanding what they’re going through. And then you have to tell them, Donald Trump cut $1 trillion out of healthcare last year, with the help of House Republicans, and that’s not going to make your lives any easier. Whether you’re on Medicaid or whether you are on private insurance, the emergency rooms are going to skyrocket, and that’s going to affect your family and my family as we try to seek healthcare.”

He continued, “And so, we need a healthcare system that works for everyone. We need affordable healthcare for everyone. That’s what we’re talking about. That’s what we’re going to do. And if we’re given an opportunity to lead, that’s the premise in which we’re going to address this issue.”

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