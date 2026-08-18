Issa: There Was ‘Stress’ on Lincoln Crew, There Should Have Had More Initiative on Fixing Its Wi-Fi

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said that there was stress put on the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln due to loss of wi-fi on it and “if I’d had my way, we’d have had Elon Musk send a few of his satellite receivers out there and we’d have fixed it on the fly. And, hopefully, that kind of initiative will happen going forward with the president’s leadership.”

Issa said, “[Y]ou mentioned, unfortunately, the Abraham Lincoln, one of our older ships, a ship that has had some technical problems, including, oddly enough, the loss of wi-fi, which, for the younger generation, is their lifeline to their families, has been a problem. It’s one that we expect the secretary and his team to make extra effort to make sure it doesn’t happen again, because these comfort items on a ship of 5,000 mostly young people, it did stress it. But it would have stressed it when they were at sea anywhere. And, ultimately, aircraft carriers cannot come into port just willy-nilly. So, I know that the Department of War now is focusing on this.”

He continued, “To be honest, if I’d had my way, we’d have had Elon Musk send a few of his satellite receivers out there and we’d have fixed it on the fly. And, hopefully, that kind of initiative will happen going forward with the president’s leadership. In the meantime, we’re sending a fresh crew and providing needed relief to these sailors.”

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