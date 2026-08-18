Walkinshaw: ‘Iran Wasn’t Working Toward Getting a Nuclear Weapon’ Before War

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) claimed that “Iran wasn’t working toward getting a nuclear weapon before this war started.” And said that they continue to launch their ballistic missiles throughout the Middle East.

Walkinshaw said, “Well, in terms of what it was for, we should remind ourselves what Donald Trump and his administration said at the time. They said they were going to replace the regime or help the Iranian people to rise up and replace the regime. That, obviously, didn’t happen. They said they were going to destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capacity. We know that hasn’t been achieved. They continue to launch missiles throughout the region. And they were going to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Well, Iran wasn’t working toward getting a nuclear weapon before this war started.”

He continued, “What has happened is Iran now has learned that they can control the Strait of Hormuz and exercise tremendous pressure and leverage. In fact, this regime in Iran has more leverage today, I think, than the regime has had since the hostage crisis in 1979, and they’re exercising that leverage as we speak.”

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