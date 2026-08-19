Dem Sen. Kelly: Trump Is ‘Focused on Vengeance’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump is focused on “vengeance.”

Kelly said, “He’s not addressing the issues that the American people need a president to address, which is keep us out of wars, reduce costs, help bring down the costs of health care, prescription drugs, gas, housing. Those issues are just set aside. And he is focused on vengeance and sucking up to dictators. You know, at the beginning of his war, he did seem to try to talk about increasing oil supply somehow, which would have been impossible.”

He added, “He took our country to war without a strategic goal. Without a plan. Now he has no way out of this. And he’s he’s stuck. And this has been bungled right from the beginning. And he’s got a secretary of defense who has no idea what he’s doing. I think the most incompetent secretary of defense that we’ve ever had in our history. And the American people are suffering because of this. We also have 18 dead Americans, you know, for no reason. And he’s not talking about the gas prices and trying to do something about it, because there’s very little he can do. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is getting down to historically low levels. And if he doesn’t figure out a way out of this, I mean, costs are just going to continue to rise for the American people. Now, I’d say the good news here is we’ve got an election coming up in November, and we can send a very strong message to this president and the people around him that they are doing a horrible job.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN