DSA Co-Chair: People Want Tax Dollars Used for ‘Raising a Living Wage’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Democratic Socialists of America Co-Chair Ashik Siddique said that voters want “taxpayer dollars to be used on things like” “raising a living wage,” in addition to Medicare for All and universal childcare.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “Last week, the DSA commemorated 100 years of Fidel Castro with a statement describing him as ‘an organizer’ and ‘a fighter’. How do you think that plays with Florida voters?”

Siddique answered, “I think you’re seeing the results, you’re seeing that play out in these elections, where our candidates are campaigning on addressing the cost of living crises that so many people are struggling with in the U.S., and especially in Florida. More and more people are not happy with a government that spends, now, over $1 trillion on a military budget, on expanding the ICE budget to tear communities apart, kidnapping our neighbors. People want our taxpayer dollars to be used on things like Medicare for All, raising a living wage, providing childcare for everybody. So, if we want to expand democracy across the world, and especially in the United States, the policies we’re talking about are the way to do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett