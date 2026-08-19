The Jon Ossoff Opp Explained: Why Democrats Are Suddenly Obsessed with Milquetoast Senator

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jon Ossoff.

Marlow said, “He votes party line on all sorts of Democrat issues. And this is something that the donor class has seized on as they start going through their

potential candidates.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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