Gottheimer: ‘No Way’ I’m Backing El-Sayed Now, He’s ‘Made It Very Clear’ What He Thinks About Jews

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) declared that “there’s no way I’m ever coming out for El-Sayed right now.” And “this is a guy who has made it very clear his views toward — and has refused to back off his views toward Jewish Americans. And I hope he comes out and clarifies where he is” and also denounces Hasan Piker.

Gottheimer stated, “I’ll just make it clear, there’s no way I’m ever coming out for El-Sayed right now. And like, until — this is a guy who has made it very clear his views toward — and has refused to back off his views toward Jewish Americans. And I hope he comes out and clarifies where he is.”

Gottheimer continued, “I also hope that he does the right thing and condemns Hasan Piker clearly and the language very clearly. What I don’t understand is, and I would hope if this were against anybody else or any other group in our country, and someone came out with this kind of hateful rhetoric, that people would stand up and speak out. What confounds me is why are people so silent when it comes to antisemitism, anti-Jewish language?”

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