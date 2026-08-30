Ontario Premier Ford: Trump Renaming Lake Ontario ‘Something Out of Saturday Night Live’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America is something out of “Saturday Night Live.”

Ford said, “There’s countries all over the world that want our uranium, our potash, our high-grade nickel and every other critical mineral. I’d rather send it down to the U.S.. And, you know, again, if you work together, we’re going to create more opportunities, more jobs.”

He added, “If I can say, everyone is feeling bullied by President Trump, and this is the worst thing you could do for the American economy. It did not grow this way over decades and decades of being protectionist, it grew because of free trade and open and fair trade. That’s what we need to focus on. That’s what’s going to, create more jobs in the U.S. and Canada. That’s what we need to do. Not attack, attack, attack. I just don’t see the purpose. It’s absolutely backwards. It was like something out of “Saturday Night Live” when he signed a document saying change it to Lake America. No one’s going to call it Lake America. It’s been Lake Ontario for hundreds of years. It’s going to continue being Lake Ontario. And, it’s just, so, so disappointing because I love the U.S.. I love the American people. Canadians love the American people. We differentiate between the great American people and the president.”

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