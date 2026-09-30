Slotkin: Trump Using ‘Authoritarian Playbook’ to Control November Elections

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump is using an “authoritarian playbook” to try and “affect the outcome of the November elections.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Like, where is your sort of level of concern? What are you looking out for as we get closer to actual election day and early voting starts?”

Slotkin said, “Yeah, I mean, I think one of the things that I was talking about today in this speech is there really is this well-worn authoritarian playbook that Trump uses, but lots of people use across the world and in history. It’s somewhat predictable, you know, winning an election, corruption that overlays their hands, and then trying to hang on to power. And the president has been very clear. He’s using all the tools at his disposal. He has been trying all year to try and affect the outcome of the November elections, tried to cancel mail-in voting. And I mean, as for voting rolls, kind of in every place, he’s been kind of rejected by the courts.”

She added, “I think one of the things that I feel very strongly about, and have for a long time, is my worst case scenario is that the president calls out, in some form or fashion, federal law enforcement or the uniformed military to get involved in our elections. Our elections are free and fair. They are run by our states.”

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