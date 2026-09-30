Van Hollen: Trump ‘Is Absolutely Clueless About How to Protect Our Country’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “ALL In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said President Donald Trump “is absolutely clueless about how to protect our country.”

Van Hollen said, “The president told us, of course, that it was going to end in 4 or 5 weeks. So when the president says this is going to end very soon, we know he doesn’t have any clue as to what he is talking about. After all, he not only said it was going to end them, but he told us we won this war months and months and months ago. So Donald Trump got us into a war that he clearly doesn’t know how to get out of. But the way to get out of a war is just to stop digging. Just stop digging the hole even deeper. But we have a president who is absolutely clueless about how to protect our country and bring stability to the region, and that’s what’s happening right now.”

He added, “The State Department tells us that its number one priority, their number one priority overseas is to protect American citizens. And yet they have completely failed to do that. So I would say to every one of the people who voted no last night. Why aren’t you sticking up for justice for American citizens who have been killed in the West Bank?”

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