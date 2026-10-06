Raskin: ‘Landslide Conditions Are Forming All Over America Right Now’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said in the midterm elections, “landslide conditions are forming all over America” for Democrats.

Raskin said, “The whole thing is a money-making operation and the country is waking up to it if we continue to do our job right and we continue to campaign all over America.”

He added, “I believe that landslide conditions are forming all over America right now, and I’ve been out. I just got back from Florida. Amazing things going on there for Pia Dandiya. Amazing things going on there for Angie Nixon, running for Senate. For David Jolly for governor. I mean, I go out to red states and there are huge, overflowing crowds getting together for everything from the Palm Beach County Democratic dinner to a neighborhood canvass kick-off rally. It’s just extraordinary what’s happening out there, because people understand all they have to offer us is war and inflation and a trade war with the world. Corruption, and then a collapse of our health care system by throwing millions of people off their Medicaid and their ACA tax credits. And people understand the Republicans are not offering anything other than their own self enrichment and corruption.”

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