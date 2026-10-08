Dem Rep. Smith: Dems Will Face Governing Challenge of ‘Massive Differences’ in Coalition

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said that he thinks Democrats will win the House, but there is the challenge of how they’ll effectively govern in the majority and one cause of the tough environment is the fact that “we still have massive differences of opinion within our coalition.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Now, less than a month to the midterms, do you think the rosy predictions for Democratic chances in taking back the House, possibly the Senate, do you think that they are on target? Like, are you confident, at this point, Democrats will retake the House majority?”

Smith responded, “I am, yeah. No, I think they are on target.”

He added, “The challenge, as you well know, is how do we bring our coalition together, once we win, to govern effectively in a very difficult environment? Trump’s still going to be president, we’re still going to be $40 trillion in debt, and we still have massive differences of opinion within our coalition.”

Smith concluded, “But, yes, in terms of winning the election, I think we’ve got good candidates. We have strong campaigns. Republicans are weak. I think we are very well-positioned to do really well.”

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