CNBC’s Eisen: ‘Universities Are to Blame’ for Pro-Hamas Sentiment

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNBC co-host Sara Eisen argued that universities are at fault for the number of people who view Islamic terror groups like Hamas as a liberation group.

Eisen said, “You mentioned the third anniversary of October 7 this week. That was, I think, a big wake-up call for a lot of people about the war that we are in for the West.”

Host Bill Maher responded, “And there were so many celebrations of it. Could you just leave that one day for the victims? No, there [were] celebrations all over the world. And the Western world is not working for a lot of people, or at least they perceive it’s not working, and their answer seems to be socialism, Communism, and fetishising Islam as some sort — Hamas is a liberation movement? Not in my world.”

Eisen then said, “I think universities are to blame, I think bad education is to blame for this. It’s just the occupation sort of idea of the world, the occupier — and, look, they’re in a fight, and I think this is what’s been so frustrating and puzzling for Israelis, is that they feel like they’re on the forefront of the fight for the West. And the U.S., and, increasingly, public opinion in the world in the West doesn’t have their back.”

Maher responded, “Especially from the people who should be most with them, the liberals, who would not really be comfortable living anywhere else in the Middle East, except Tel Aviv.”

Eisen then stated, “Right.”

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