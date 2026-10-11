Kid Rock on El-Sayed: ‘I Don’t Want to See My Grandkids One Day Have to Fight Some Civil War over Religious Ideology’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “My View,” Bob Ritchie, known by his stage name Kid Rock, weighed in on the U.S. Senate race in his home state of Michigan between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

According to the longtime performer, El-Sayed was a “wolf sheep’s clothing,” and he said he was concerned that electing such people could affect his grandchildren’s future.

“Well, as you know, and as a lot of people are watching, there’s this very high-stakes race there for the U.S. Senate between Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed,” host Lara Trump said. “As someone who grew up in the state, I would love to get your take on that, and maybe your take overall, Bob, on the midterm elections.”

Kid Rock replied, “Well, number one, I was born in Dearborn, Michigan. So was my father, raised there. My grandfather raised him there. And as we know, I don’t know if people understand how it got to be one of the biggest Arab populations outside of the Middle East in the world. I call it more of a religious ideology. I know there’s extremists and there’s milder versions of it. I don’t want to see my grandkids one day have to fight some civil war over religious ideology. This is scary. I think El-Sayed is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“What’s at stake?” he continued. “Oh my gosh — I mean, do you want your children to be under the arm of teachers’ unions, or would you like them to go to school to learn the basics and to be taught, you know, about the men and women who fought and died for this country, or do you want them to go to school and learn about gender identity? It’s pretty simple.”

“You know, until this point in politics, and going back several years, I never felt — Democrats didn’t scare me,” Kid Rock added. “It’s like, OK, we think differently. You’re big government; I’m small government. You know, all of those things. I never thought any of them genuinely hated our country. Now, I look around and I go, wait, these people hate our country. So, you know, my hope is that even our Democratic friends who can’t stand President Trump, who have the case of TDS, maybe they stay home, maybe they don’t vote because their conscience will not let them vote to destroy our country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor