Rep. Adam Smith: We Have to Impeach and Remove Trump from Office

On Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said it is time to remove President Donald Trump from office through impeachment.

Smith said, “President Trump is not paying any attention to Congress. He’s not paying any attention to the courts. He’s doing what he wants to do. I think the only way to end this war is to remove Donald Trump from office. Okay. I think he is so disconnected from reality right now that even as he sees this war going on, he’s talking about how great it’s going, how everything’s going wonderfully.”

Host Jessica Dean said, “I just want to be clear. Do you mean impeachment, or do you mean vote him out of off—you know, vote Democrat in the next presidential election?”

Smith said, “No. I mean, I, at this point, I think it has to be impeachment. I mean, he’s so out of control in so many different directions that we can’t wait two years. You know, we wait two years, and then what? I mean, where are we at as this war continues to spin out of control? You know, he has no exit strategy. He’s not listening to anybody. And he’s more concerned with his ballroom than he is with what’s actually going on in this war. So, yeah, we’re in a very, very dangerous situation and there are no good options.”

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