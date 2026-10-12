MS NOW’s Glaude: Trump Has Been ‘Lying to the American People’ About Iran

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said President Donald Trump has “been lying to the American people from the beginning” about the military action in Iran.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “There is never a more important moment in which to be asking the difficult questions. And part of the problem for the administration is that if Americans have a full accounting of what this war has cost, then they have to reckon with the fact that the war is not just unpopular because gas prices are high. The war is not just unpopular because food stores, food costs, are soaring as a result, is unpopular because Americans sent a message at the ballot box that they did not want unnecessary foreign entanglements. And the president lied to them and has executed everything but.”

Glaude said, “This is absolutely right. I mean, it’s lie upon lie. So the president never felt it necessary to give the American people a justification for this war. So we don’t even know why we’re here. That’s the first thing. Oh, they gave us a list, and then they gave us another list, and then they forgot about that list and forgot about the other list. And then on top of that, they want to deny the press the ability to cover the war in a way that would inform the American public. That has in some ways been coerced to give its consent. And then on top of that, they lie repeatedly. They lie repeatedly. Not only did the president lie, or the then-candidate lie about his position, they’ve lied about the deaths of servicemen and women. They’ve lied about the damage to to bases and the like, equipment and the like. So there’s something here. When they tell us that it’s a disgusting lie, it’s projection, because they’ve been lying to the American people from the beginning, and we need to ask questions. And so the media has to do do its job in spite of all of this.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN