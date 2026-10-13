Tim Ryan: Brown Went After Husted for Data Centers that Are ‘Great Source of Jobs’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) stated that Ohio Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Sherrod Brown “pinned Jon Husted on that data center issue” because Husted brought in data centers that are “a great source of jobs.”

Ryan said Brown “came out of the gate, the data center issue’s a hot one here in Ohio, and he pinned Jon Husted on that data center issue very early in this campaign. Husted, as Lt. Gov., was head of all of the economic development in Ohio, and whether you like data centers or not, that’s the truth, he brought them in, tax credits, all the incentives. And Sherrod pinned him on that, and I think it’s been hard for Jon to get out of that.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas then asked, “Why do you think…and Congressman, you quickly go first…why are data centers resonating and are such a big issue in Ohio, because, remember, the complicating factor here is a lot of these union workers in Ohio love the data centers because [they’re] providing jobs?”

Ryan responded, “Yeah, it’s great — a great source of jobs. It just became — I don’t know how it just became this hot issue, but it has been for a lot of people. But then again, you’ve got the rank and file building and construction…guys that really want to build them.”

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