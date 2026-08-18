A high school athletic director in New Jersey has been accused of peeping into a young female neighbor’s bedroom window in the dark of night.

The suspect was identified as Winfield “Trip” Becker, who is the athletic director at Hopewell Valley Regional School District in Mercer County, ABC 6 reported Tuesday.

He was accused in an August 6 incident in Plumstead Township, Pennsylvania, after the girl’s family installed a camera to catch a person who allegedly kept knocking on her window and fleeing the scene.

School officials placed Becker on leave and prohibited him from entering school property during the investigation. Authorities charged him with loitering, prowling at night, and summary harassment, Central Bucks Now reported Saturday.

“Plumstead Township Police said officers were dispatched at about 10:41 p.m. Aug. 6, 2026 to a home on Split Log Drive for a report of an adult man looking through a bedroom window,” the outlet said. “The homeowner’s surveillance system allegedly captured the incident. Police identified Becker as a Cabin Run resident and a neighbor known to the complainant.”

Superintendent Rosetta Treece notified students’ families of the situation on Friday, noting that the case did not involve any students in her district.

“In keeping with Board of Education policy, the employee will be on a leave of absence and will not be permitted on school property pending the outcome of the investigation,” Treece added. “The employee is also entitled to a presumption of innocence pending final resolution of the charges.”

A similar instance happened recently in Alexandria, Virginia, when a man was accused of repeatedly looking through a woman’s bedroom window. The woman caught the suspect on camera and he was arrested and charged, according to ABC 7.

According to WBFF, the suspect in that case, Landon Anthony Taylor, has a lengthy criminal history:

“7News confirmed through court records that Taylor has previously pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes across the DMV, including against children, and he has been arrested for peeping multiple times before,” the ABC 7 article noted.