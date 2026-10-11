DOJ Crackdown on Illegal Voting by Foreigners Serves as Warning for Upcoming Midterms

The U.S. Justice Department is sending a message to noncitizens considering casting ballots in the midterms next month by revealing it has charged 64 foreign nationals across 17 states with the crime of unlawful voting.

That total, according to a report by Fox News Digital Sunday which obtained the figures, represents an effort by federal prosecutors to “intensify election-integrity enforcement.”

The leader in the list of defendants is Minnesota, with 11 charged, followed by Pennsylvania with 10, Texas with 9, Louisiana with 5, while New Jersey, California, and Florida have 4 each, the outlet reported per the DOJ’s latest tally.

According to Fox:

The nationwide crackdown comes as federal officials intensify scrutiny of voter-registration safeguards ahead of November’s midterms, with recent elections underscoring how even a few illegal ballots can exceed the margin separating candidates.

The cable outlet’s report included a map of the U.S. with the largest concentrations of defendants, also reporting that the DOJ 104 people have been charged with voting fraud-related offenses since Trump returned to office in 2025.

“Every illegal vote cancels out the vote of a lawful American citizen. In 2020, Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race was decided by six votes,” a DOJ spokesperson told the outlet, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ (R-IA) victory over Democrat Rita Hart.

The recent cases involve other allegations besides noncitizen voting. They range from fraudulent registration applications to ballots cast in multiple elections, according to the report.

Recent defendants range from a female Filipino national voting in Pennsylvania to a Ghanaian green card holder in Minnesota falsely claiming citizenship and voting in the state’s 2026 primary.

The DOJ spokesperson added a warning to anyone considering violating election laws.

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“Voting by noncitizens and other ineligible voters is a federal crime,” the DOJ representative said. “And the department will enforce the law whether a case involves one illegal ballot or hundreds.”

Voting as a non-citizen in a federal election is a federal crime with the penalty up to one year in prison, a fine, or both. The more serious charge is falsely claiming citizenship to register or vote carries up to five years incarceration.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.