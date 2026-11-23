A woman and her mother are accused of brutally murdering a man and dumping his body near Livermore, California.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old nursing student Alexia Nieves Solache and 55-year-old Veronica Rangel. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Marcelino Perez Jimenez, who had reportedly spent time at a homeless shelter in San Jose, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Authorities said he was last seen on August 22 when he entered a dwelling with Solache at the Pavona Apartments in San Jose. The following day, security footage showed two people, allegedly the young woman and her mother, moving a large box which they put into a rental car.

Images show the suspects’ mugshots:

The San Jose Police Department said that on the afternoon of August 25 officials with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a dead body near Tesla Road and Eagle Run Road near Livermore.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the reporting party was traveling in a vehicle when he pulled over after observing what appeared to be a concealed person in a ravine. Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed a deceased person was located,” the department said on October 30.

The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, officials stated, noting the residence where the victim was last seen was not associated with him.

“Deputies also identified a suspect vehicle seen traveling from the residence located in the city of San José to the area of Tesla Road in the unincorporated area of the city of Livermore where the victim was located,” the department added.

Officials said the homicide occurred at the residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street, and the two female suspects in the case were identified as the mother and daughter, who have since been arrested and placed in jail “for murder.”

San Jose police are still looking into the case and noted it was being investigated as the city’s 24th homicide this year.

Other cases involving mothers and daughters have occurred across the country.

In 2020, a mother and daughter in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to murdering five family members, while a few years later a Maryland woman was accused of killing her mother and recruiting her daughter to dismember the remains and burn them on a grill, per Breitbart News.

More recently, police said a mother shot and killed her daughter before fatally shooting herself in Las Vegas, Nevada, while they were visiting for a cheerleading competition.