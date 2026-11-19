Online shopping took its biggest share of American retail spending on record in the third quarter, even as growth cooled.

Retail e-commerce sales rose 1.6 percent in the third quarter to $347.3 billion after seasonal adjustment, the Census Bureau said Thursday. That was down from a revised 3.7 percent gain in the second quarter.

E-commerce made up 17.9 percent of total retail sales, up from 17.8 percent in the second quarter and the highest share since Census began tracking it in 1999.

Compared with a year earlier, online sales were up 10.4 percent. Total retail sales rose 1.1 percent from the second quarter to $1.94 trillion and were up 5.6 percent from a year ago.

The third-quarter gain in online sales was the smallest since the second quarter of 2025.

The Census Bureau also revised its quarterly figures using its annual business survey, lowering earlier estimates of total retail sales. The second-quarter growth rate for e-commerce was trimmed to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent.