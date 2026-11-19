The left-wing British government is set to cede authority over food standards to Brussels.

As a part of the deal, the EU is reportedly demanding a “Farage clause” to fine Britain if a future government withdraws from the deal.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has vowed to renege on the deal if elected Prime Minister.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is reportedly willing to sign an agreement with the European Union that would include a “Farage clause” to penalise the United Kingdom with millions in fines if a future eurosceptic government is elected and seeks to withdraw from the deal.

Prime Minsiter Burnham is set to meet with Eurocrats in Brussels on Friday to ink a deal on agricultural trade and food production as the left-wing Labour leader seeks his so-called Brexit reset with the EU.

According to the Times of London, the agreement would see London give up sovereignty over its current and future animal welfare, food, and veterinary standards, thereby allowing Brussels to dictate practices in the British farming and food production industries.

In exchange, the EU would lessen its onerous paperwork mandates and inspection requirements for trade with countries in the bloc, which the Labour government claims would bolster the British economy.

This comes despite Burnham, who was installed without having won a general election in a Westminster palace coup in July, coming to power after having expressly vowed not to “re-run” Brexit debates during the Makerfield by-election through which he was parachuted into Parliament to replace failed PM, Sir Keir Starmer.

However, perhaps even more controversially than breaking an election pledge less than six months into office, Burnham is reportedly prepared to sign the agreement, despite it featuring a so-called “Farage clause” penalty that would see London forced to pay Brussels if a future government — particularly one headed by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage — decides to withdraw from the deal.

Critics have noted that this would be contrary to the spirit of Britain’s unwritten constitution, which prioritises Parliamentary supremacy, meaning that elected lawmakers have the ultimate right to enact legislation and, if they wish, overturn laws enacted by previous parliaments. In other words, one administration may not bind a successor.

Commenting on the reported plans to hamstring future governments, Mr Farage said: “If Andy Burnham were to do this, it would be wholly illegitimate. He cannot bind a future British government.

“I am putting the EU on notice. If I am Prime Minister after the next election, I will renege on this deal.”

Reform MP Danny Kruger, tasked by Farage to lead efforts to disentangle Britain from international organisations in Europe and elsewhere that continue to bind UK decision-making, said that “Burnham should be negotiating for maximum flexibility for the UK – not to handcuff us forever to the EU.”

“This is bad enough coming from the EU. It’s outrageous [that] a British government should agree to threaten taxpayers with extra costs if they have the temerity to vote in a change of government,” he added.

In addition to backsliding on sovereignty over Britain’s agriculture and food production standards, Prime Minister Burnham has also suggested he may look to rejoin the European Union’s open-borders Schengen system, which allows visa-free travel among member states.

This comes despite a recent survey finding that the British public’s attitude towards immigration is even more negative than it was during the 2016 Brexit referendum when immigration played a central role in convincing 17.4 million people to back leaving the EU.

However, some within the Labour Party have gone further than Burnham, including former government minister Jess Phillips, who has argued that the Labour Party should campaign at the next election on rejoining the EU without a second referendum.