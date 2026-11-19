An artificial-intelligence (AI) powered program was reportedly used to gather information and suggest talking points for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

The news came as Jeffries won the nomination Wednesday to be House speaker after Democrats swept the U.S. House and Senate in the midterm elections, per Breitbart News.

The Washington Sun reported Thursday the program called “Caucus Pulse” was used to “surveil various factions of the Democratic caucus” and advise Jeffries on policy centered on AI, news, and his opponents.

The individual also “paid Elon Musk’s X to download tens of thousands of tweets posted by the official and personal accounts of House lawmakers using lists made by an anonymous X account linked to Jeffries’ team: BigBaseballFan56,” the article read.

The report noted the program was mainly produced by Anthropic’s AI agent known as Claude, and the Sun located its source code in a public GitHub repository:

The Caucus Pulse program was used to track a variety of topics — including instances of racism against Jeffries and which lawmakers came to his aid — according to roughly six weeks of publicly viewable data starting on Sept. 1 and running through mid-October. In the GitHub repository’s documents were questions put to AI about newsworthy events, including: “What should the Leader say?”

The report garnered responses from X users, with one account writing, “Just more proof this ‘leader’ is not able to think for himself. Yikes.”

“Jeffries doesn’t have a single thought going on upstairs,” another user replied.

The Democrat lawmaker’s office said he was unaware of the program and did not use material it generated, per the Sun.

Meanwhile, “The incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee is preparing hearings on AI after government watchdogs found the four most-used platforms — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok — all created proposals for a terrorist attack in the U.S. when prompted by investigators,” the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.