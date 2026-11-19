The wave of system failures hitting tech giants, banking, the FAA, and more have prompted Americans to take doomsday prepping seriously. The topic has taken on greater importance as the systems our country runs on may be straining to handle more complex AI models.

The Washington Post caught up with several individuals about the matter:

Canning fruits was a hobby for Korrie Roth until Microsoft Outlook went down. And then the planes stopped flying. And then Apple Pay froze up. And then the National Security Agency, whose responsibilities include defending the government from cyberattacks, reported its own mysterious outage. “Now I’m prepping for survival,” said Roth, a 37-year-old IT specialist and mother of five, who lives in Greenwood, Indiana. No explanation from the country’s leaders has soothed her.

The Post says the “slew of seemingly unrelated outages, coupled with media reports both vague and menacing, have led to a groundswell of worry from Americans who said they’re preparing for a bevy of worst-case scenarios.”

One beneficiary of this stockpiling of supplies is Costco, Breitbart News reported a day ago:

“In the final week of October, Costco’s U.S. sales, excluding gasoline, went up around 11 to 12 percent from where they were in the first three weeks of the month, with the pace continuing strong through November, research firm Mizuho said, according to a report by CNBC.”

In just the past week, Microsoft’s outage, coupled with banking snafus and the nationwide ground stop, led to a flood of social media calls to stock up on items.

Federal leaders have sought to reassure the public the spate of issues isn’t interconnected. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday he understood why people are nervous but the government had “zero evidence” linking the outages. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee that while Americans are right to ask questions, “These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.”

Growing consensus around the outages suggests that bad software updates, not hackers, are to blame. In many cases, rushing to plug holes discovered by AI contributed to the failures, Breitbart News reported this week.

Still, the unease Americans feel has led to increased interest in “prepper” culture and accounts offering tips on Facebook, Reddit, TikTok, and elsewhere.

Shawn Hendrix, a survivalist and former operations manager for the popular YouTuber MrBeast, describes himself as a self-sufficient homesteader who lives off the electric grid on a solar-powered farm full of animals.

While some Americans are rushing to prepare for a world without power, others — like Hendrix — have spent years laying the groundwork. “From his [Hendrix’s] farm in eastern North Carolina where he was ‘out moving cows,’ he said the recent outages have not fazed him, because he’s been planning for decades,” the Post reported. “’If it happens it won’t be one of these, oh no on this date X is going to happen, it will just happen,’” he said. ‘Don’t be scared, be prepared. Then just live your life.'”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.