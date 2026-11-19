Actor Larry Poindexter — who appeared in the 2003 film S.W.A.T. and television shows like Days of Our Lives and General Hospital — died on Wednesday at the age of 66 after being struck by a car.

Poindexter was struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing the street in his Los Angeles neighborhood. He was then taken to a hospital where he was set to have surgery on Wednesday, but suddenly died that same morning, according to a report by Deadline.

Poindexter was a journeyman actor — an experienced and reliable performer who worked steadily in the industry, despite never becoming a household name.

His career spanned nearly five decades, which included 30 episodes of the daytime drama Days Of Our Lives — where he played two different characters, Ben Welch and Father Louis — as well as 23 episodes of the soap opera Santa Barbara, where he portrayed Justin Moore.

Poindexter also appeared in 12 episodes of General Hospital, for which he played Dr. Asher Thomas. Additionally, he starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in the 2003 film, S.W.A.T., where he portrayed by-the-book LAPD Capt. Thomas Fuller.

Recently, the actor played Chief McAllister on the TV series Station 19.

His also had guest appearances on The Rookie, 9-1-1, and Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer earlier this year.

Poindexter’s other roles included the recurring character Dalton Lowne in the series JAG, and Rick Berger in MTV’s comedy show, The Hard Times of RJ Berger.

He also appeared in the sitcoms Duet and New York Daze, as well as in the 2009 movie 17 Again, according to the actor’s IMDb page, which boasts nearly 200 projects since 1982.

Moreover, Poindexter had guest appearances on the popular shows Friends, How I Met Your Mother, Californication, Quantum Leap, Supernatural, NCIS, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The actor was also a musician, performing as the lead singer for the alternative country band The High Lonesome, Deadline noted.

Poindexter is survived by his wife, leading casting director Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.