Officers with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a fraternity house near the University of Chicago early Sunday.

The woman claiming she was sexually assaulted is not affiliated with the university, the Chicago Maroon reported.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Lambda chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) fraternity around 1:50 a.m. during a party.

An unidentified suspect fled the scene when another person intervened, according to an Alert issued by the university.

The Maroon‘s article continued:

According to eyewitnesses cited in the alert, the suspect was “a 5’ 7” South Asian male with a dark complexion, short hair on the sides and longer curly hair on top, wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants, and white shoes.” An initial review of security camera footage by University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officers showed an individual matching the suspect’s description running from the house.

A campus police officer arranged for the 21-year-old woman to be taken to a local medical center.

In a statement regarding the reports, Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) Headquarters said it was working with the university and police on the investigation, according to ABC 7.

That statement read in part:

As a Jewish fraternity, one of the values of our teachings we hold most important is that all human beings are fashioned B’tselm Elohim, in the image of G-d. Therefore, it is wrong to treat anyone without dignity, no matter their gender, race, sexual orientation or religion. This, obviously, applies to sexual assault and harassment. Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity unconditionally opposes, and its conditions of membership absolutely prohibit, any conduct considered as “sexual harassment” or “sexual assault.” This includes such behaviors as repeated propositioning, coercive pressure, unwanted touching and physical violence.

The fraternity said it trains members on those standards and any violation could lead to expulsion.

“Most importantly, all of AEPi hurts for the person who was the victim in this incident. No one should attend an event on any campus – fraternity-based or otherwise – and have to fear for their safety and well-being,” the statement continued.

The university’s website said it does not tolerate sexual misconduct and encouraged anyone who believed they were a victim to report allegations.

When she learned of the reports, one student told ABC 7, “I think it’s just awful. There needs to be a serious look at you know the safety of frats in general and whether or not they should be kept around at all.”