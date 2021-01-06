Chicago P.D. actress Sophia Bush called for the expulsion of Republican members of the U.S. Senate who said they intended to protest the results of the 2020 election.

Bush, who most recently starred in the series, Love, Victor, told her 1.2 million followers that the Senate has the legal ability to expel members. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) were at the top of her list.

“The Constitution permits the U.S. Senate to expel its own members by 2/3 vote. @HawleyMO and @tedcruz should be voted out first,” she wrote.

Bush added several more tweets reacting to the day’s protests.

The actress attacked former GOP Chair Reince Priebus, for instance, slamming him for supporting “domestic terrorists.”

“Do you regret aiding and abetting Trump? Helping him incite madness and violence? Staying quiet when he set fire to the very fiber of our country? Just wondering,” she tweeted.

She also called Wednesday’s protests in the capital “sedition.”

Bush also attacked the FBI, telling them to launch an investigation into the “domestic terrorism” seen on Capitol Hill.

Bush had also inserted herself into the Georgia runoff elections by helping the Democrats raise money for Tuesday’s elections.

