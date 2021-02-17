Nolte: Hollywood PR Rep Admits Career Death if You Offend ‘the Social Left’ Online

A Hollywood public relations representative admitted this week if you work in the entertainment business, “anything that’s going to offend the left is a problem.”

She added this extraordinary statement: “I have clients who are making an extraordinary effort to post what the social left wants to see.”

It’s a revealingly honest moment buried by the far-left Hollywood Reporter, which, like all establishment Hollywood trade publications today, has fully embraced the blacklisting of anyone to the right of Josef Stalin. This is especially notable because, for decades, these same Hollywood trades railed against the 1950s Hollywood blacklist, or what became known as McCarthyism.

Now they are telling us that what happened in the 1950s was okay. After all, it wasn’t the government blacklisting people back then. It was private corporations. Studios and sponsors. Just like today.

Yes, McCarthyism is now a-okay with the Hollywood Reporter, which is why this PR rep’s startling admission was buried in a piece that goes out of its way to justify Disney’s blacklisting of Mandalorian star Gina Carano (pictured, right).

Carano did nothing wrong, other than to refuse to buckle to the Hitler Youth who now run the Walt Disney Company and its Lucasfilm division. Like her co-star Pedro Pascal (pictured, left) — who has not been blacklisted for doing the exact same thing — Carano tweeted a perfectly anodyne and inoffensive Nazi analogy. Well, it wasn’t the exact same thing. Pascal’s tweet went even further by comparing Trump supporters to Nazis.

Carano’s tweet was also a timely one that warned about how dehumanizing people leads to monstrosities like the Holocaust.

Nevertheless, rather than tell the truth about Carano’s perfectly appropriate tweet by publishing what it actually said, the fascists at the Hollywood Reporter described it in the most negative way possible:

Two months later, the deal for her [Mandolorian] spinoff is dead, as is her relationship with Lucasfilm and UTA, both of whom dropped her after she shared a post suggesting that being a Republican today was akin to being Jewish in the time leading up to the Holocaust. Disney declined comment beyond Lucasfilm’s initial statement describing Carano’s posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

This is a lie. Her tweet did not say anything or suggest anything about Republicans. It merely pointed out the historical fact that:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children.

Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?

And then, as if to prove their own Hitler-esque bona fides, Disney fired her for over that, over nothing.

Anyway, the most revealing this about that PR rep’s statement was this part: “I have clients who are making an extraordinary effort to post what the social left wants to see.”

Think about how frightening that is.

So it’s not just that you must be careful about what you say. Hollywood’s Woke Nazis demand your open fealty, that you prove you are one of them by using your social media account to tweet the things they want to hear and approve of. In other words, silence is no longer enough. Like something right out of George Orwell’s 1984, you must vocally support the left’s madness or find yourself suspect.

We see this all the time on Twitter. In fact, Carano was bullied to add her pronouns and refused, which is — if memory serves — when she first became suspect.

Disney’s fascists did not fire Pascal for doing something much worse than Carano.

Disney’s fascists rehired director James Gunn, who tweeted “jokes” about raping kids, attending pedophilia-themed parties, and associating with a man convicted of possessing child pornography.

You see, like the Lincoln Project and Jeffrey Epstein, this is just more proof that the Washington D.C. and the entertainment establishment either engage in or enable or tolerates the sexual abuse of children.

What they will not tolerate is a strong, independent woman with a mind of her own.

