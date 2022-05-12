Calvin Klein Features Pregnant Transgender Man as Underwear Model in Mother’s Day Campaign

David Ng

The latest marketing campaign from Calvin Klein features a pregnant transgender man as an underwear model, with the fashion brand saying it wanted to spotlight the “realities of new families” in honor of  — ironically — Mother’s Day.

The campaign includes shirtless photos of Roberto Bete, a female-to-male transgender reality TV star from Brazil who was pregnant at the time of the shoot. The photos show Bete posing with exposed stomach and top-surgery scars alongside spouse Erika Fernandes, a tattoo artist.

“We can reproduce biologically or from the heart… our place is to love and be loved,” an unattributed quote reads in the campaign.

Bete appeared in the Netflix reality dating series O Crush Perfeito (The Perfect Crush).

Calvin Klein launched the campaign on Sunday, which was Mother’s Day in the U.S. The campaign also features non-transgender models from various countries, and their children.

This isn’t the first time Calvin Klein has featured a transgender model in its underwear ads. The brand featured male-to-female transgender activist Jari Jones in a 2020 Gay Pride campaign in which Jones wore a sports bra.

“Today… a Fat Black Trans Woman Looks over New York!!!” Jones tweeted to celebrate the campaign.

