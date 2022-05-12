Calvin Klein Features Pregnant Transgender Man as Underwear Model in Mother’s Day Campaign

The latest marketing campaign from Calvin Klein features a pregnant transgender man as an underwear model, with the fashion brand saying it wanted to spotlight the “realities of new families” in honor of — ironically — Mother’s Day.

The campaign includes shirtless photos of Roberto Bete, a female-to-male transgender reality TV star from Brazil who was pregnant at the time of the shoot. The photos show Bete posing with exposed stomach and top-surgery scars alongside spouse Erika Fernandes, a tattoo artist.

“We can reproduce biologically or from the heart… our place is to love and be loved,” an unattributed quote reads in the campaign.

We have a huge baby formula shortage! The Left says men are the root of all problems, so it's only fair to blame pregnant men right? I wonder what Calvin Klein has to say about this. #calvinklein pic.twitter.com/cReKkxxikt — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 12, 2022

Bete appeared in the Netflix reality dating series O Crush Perfeito (The Perfect Crush).

Calvin Klein launched the campaign on Sunday, which was Mother’s Day in the U.S. The campaign also features non-transgender models from various countries, and their children.

This isn’t the first time Calvin Klein has featured a transgender model in its underwear ads. The brand featured male-to-female transgender activist Jari Jones in a 2020 Gay Pride campaign in which Jones wore a sports bra.

“Today… a Fat Black Trans Woman Looks over New York!!!” Jones tweeted to celebrate the campaign.

