Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band Guitarist Steven Van Zandt Deletes Call to ‘Exterminate’ GOP ‘Cockroaches’

Bruce Springsteen’s veteran E-Street band guitarist Steven Van Zandt issued a call to fans and supporters on social media Sunday to “Exterminate the (Republican) cockroaches.”

His rallying cry to target GOP supporters, half of America, came during an expletive-laden exchange on Twitter.

It began when the guitarist ventured forth by abusing what he called “Republican White Supremicist scumbag cowards and pussies that need guns to feel like real men” after TN representatives demanded gun controls.

Van Zandt was then called out on Twitter by a follower for his abuse, which he quickly resumed.

He said he deleted his original anti-Republican post for a host of reasons, viz;

To avoid spending half my day deleting Foxsucking scumbag Russian bots and MAGOTT cockroaches like you! Go take away some women’s rights, keep some Black people from voting, go harass a Trans event, go shoot some kids, do what Republicans do best and get the fuck outta my feed!

See for yourself below.

To avoid spending half my day deleting Foxsucking scumbag Russian bots and MAGOTT cockroaches like you! Go take away some women’s rights, keep some Black people from voting, go harass a Trans event, go shoot some kids, do what Republicans do best and get the fuck outta my feed! https://t.co/5zV1hPEvIz — 🕉🇺Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) April 9, 2023

This is not the first time Van Zandt has entered the political realm.

As Breitbart News reported in 2016 he declared the best way to punish states passing “really vile and evil” religious freedom legislation is to “hurt them economically.”

That came after Springsteen announced he had abruptly canceled a show in Greensboro to protest North Carolina’s LGBT “bathroom law” and Van Zandt spoke to reporters about the band’s decision to pull the plug on its fans.

“It’s unfortunately the only way people understand. You have to hurt them economically in order to have them do the right thing morally, unfortunately,” Van Zandt told Rolling Stone backstage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.

“This really vile and evil discrimination is starting to spread state to state and we thought, ‘We better take a stand right now and catch it early,’” he said.