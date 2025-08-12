Father of Rising Country Star Spencer Hatcher Kills Intruder Who Stabbed His Wife to Death

The father of rising country star Spencer Hatcher shot and killed an alleged intruder following an attack in which said intruder stabbed his wife to death.

The incident occurred around 11:58 p.m. August 3, 2025, in Rockingham County, and Breitbart News reported that the father, Michael Hatcher, killed the alleged intruder who had just stabbed his 62-year-old wife, Holly Hatcher, and killed her.

The alleged intruder/attacker was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Moses Walker.

WTVR quoted Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson saying, “This is a highly unusual, apparently completely random [attack] with an individual with no known history of violent behavior of any kind, or even criminal behavior of any kind.”

Spencer used an Instagram post to announce cancellations for his upcoming shows in light of the horrific news of his mother’s death:

